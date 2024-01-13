City Of Orillia Enhances Access To Council Information With New CivicWeb Portal

Just in time for the first Council meeting of the year on Jan. 15, 2024, the City of Orillia is excited to launch its new CivicWeb Portal, which provides enhanced access to Council meeting information, including agendas, minutes, timestamped video feeds, and much more.

“The new CivicWeb Portal connects the community with Council and committee information and complements other enhancements like our newly accessible Council Chamber,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “As we kick off a new year, we encourage residents to stay up to date and participate in Council proceedings by reviewing meeting agendas, watching or attending Council, participating in public meetings and Open Public Forum, and communicating with Members of Council directly. Stay engaged, stay informed – your voice matters.”

The Orillia CivicWeb Portal is an online, user-friendly hub that allows users to easily navigate and stay up to date on Council and committee information, including the following:

Access upcoming and past meetings with agendas and minutes, as well as by-laws and policies. View timestamped video feeds from Council, Committee and Public Planning meetings. Review the weekly Council Information Package. Inspect the Declarations of Interest Registries for Council, Boards and Committees. Locate contact information for members of Council. Search for specific references and keywords included in any of the documents uploaded to the system. Subscribe to receive email updates.

“Accountability, transparency and openness are standards of good governance that enhance public trust,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer and City Clerk. “The new CivicWeb Portal promotes meaningful and effective public engagement through timely disclosure of information during Council’s decision-making process. This is an exciting new addition to other tools available to our residents to help them stay updated on what’s happening in their city.”

Visit the Orillia CivicWeb Portal at orillia.civicweb.net/portal. Meeting information from 2023 forward is made available in both HTML and PDF formats. Visitors who choose to use the new HTML versions of agendas or minutes will have the ability to conveniently split their screen in a single browser tab to view the agenda and each listed item or minutes along with direct links to the video feed.

Regularly scheduled meetings of Orillia Council take place twice each month except for February July, August and December, which will have one meeting (see attached schedule), and begin at 2 p.m., subject to inclusion of Public Planning Meetings or other special Council matters.

Regular meetings will take place in the Orillia Council Chamber at Orillia City Centre, 50 Andrew St. S., and may be televised on RogersTV Cable Channel 10 and streamed online on the RogersTV website at rogerstv.com/orillia and the City’s YouTube channel. Viewing options for Special Council meetings may vary.

For more information about Orillia Council meetings, including the 2024 schedule, or to access the CivicWeb Portal through the City’s website, visit orillia.ca/CouncilMeetings.