Various Parfait And Yogurt Bowls Recalled From Grocery Stores Due To Salmonella

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. These products were made using granola recalled by Quaker Canada on January 11, 2024.

List of Loblaw banners:

Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Atlantic Your Independent Grocer, Wholesale Club

Quebec: Provigo, Maxi, Wholesale Club

Ontario: Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaw, Valu-Mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs

Western Canada: Superstore, Your Independent Grocer, Extra Foods, Wholesale Club

List of Sobeys banners: