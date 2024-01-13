Various Parfait And Yogurt Bowls Recalled From Grocery Stores Due To Salmonella

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. These products were made using granola recalled by Quaker Canada on January 11, 2024.
List of Loblaw banners:
- Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Atlantic Your Independent Grocer, Wholesale Club
- Quebec: Provigo, Maxi, Wholesale Club
- Ontario: Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaw, Valu-Mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs
- Western Canada: Superstore, Your Independent Grocer, Extra Foods, Wholesale Club
List of Sobeys banners:
- Atlantic: Coop, Foodland, Sobeys
- Quebec: IGA, IGA Extra, IGA Express, IGA Mini, Tradition, Bonichoix, Bonisoir, Omni, Voisin, Rachelle-Béry
- Ontario: Foodland, Sobeys
- Western Canada: IGA, Safeway, Sobeys, Thrifty Foods
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
