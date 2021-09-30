More Charges Laid Relating To COVID-19 Relief Subsidy Program

The OPP has charged a resident of Brampton following an investigation into allegations of fraud relating to the Ministry of Education’s Support for Families Program.

In August of 2020, the OPP received a referral from the Ministry of Education in relation to recent allegations of fraud relating to the Support for Families Program. This program was created by the Ontario government and intended to offset the financial burden experienced by families with children at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPP ARB investigators have been involved in a yearlong criminal investigation, the size and scope being significantly more complex than first identified.

On September 28, 2021, the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch arrested and charged Manish Gambhir, a 41 year old resident of Brampton, with the following Criminal Code charges:

Possession of an identity document

Possession of property obtained by crime

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, 60 Queen St. West, Toronto on November 10, 2021.

This follows the arrest of three Toronto residents earlier this month.