Mobile Cannabis Delivery Service Operating In Muskoka Charged

The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the OPP began an investigation in February into mobile cannabis delivery service operating throughout the Muskoka Region.

On February 19, 2021 the service was observed making a number of stops from Gravenhurst to Huntsville. The Muskoka CSCU arrested the delivery driver, and a search yielded in excess of $10,000 worth of illicit cannabis products including 986 grams of dried cannabis flower, 6 grams of hash, 5 grams of cannabis resin, 1680 grams of edibles, 16 disposal vape pens, $530 cash, tinctures, a collapsible baton and 1 cellphone.

42-year-old Adrian Stein of Toronto, Ontario is charged with the following offences:

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

The accused has a court date for April in Huntsville.