Located – Missing Male From Waypoint Centre

Update – the male has been located safe.

The previous story is below.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently searching for a missing male from the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Penetanguishene. Police received a missing person report at 10:55 a.m. May 10, 2021 when the male left the hospital property unescorted.

The missing male is Riley Baycroft, 19 years of age and is described as being male white, 5′ 5″ tall, 140 lbs, short brown hair wearing a grey hoodie and running shoes. See attached supplied photograph.

Officers are currently searching the Sandy Bay Road area of Penetanguishene and the missing person is known to frequent the Parry Sound area

Police and hospital officials are concerned for Riley’s wellbeing and are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 so he may be safely returned to the hospital.