Missing Male Found Deceased At Baxter Lake

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment have been searching in the Portage Road, Georgian Bay Township area after receiving a report at 8:20 p.m. August 6, 2022 of a missing 67 year old male who had left his cottage.

The OPP Canine Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Aviation Unit, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) and the Detachment Marine Unit, assisted in the search. August 7, 2022 were able to locate and recover the body of the missing person from the waters of Baxter Lake.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation is continuing.