Mental Health And Addiction Support Resources – It’s Ok To Not Feel Merry And Bright

The most wonderful time of year can also be the hardest time of year. With support, this holiday season can feel a little better.

If you or someone you know requires immediate support for a mental health or addiction concern, there are resources/services available to you 24/7.

For immediate support, available 24/7:

  • Call 9-8-8: Canada’s new helpline for anyone who is thinking about suicide or who is worried about someone they know
  • Call 705-728-5044 or 1-888-893-8333 (toll-free): The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Mental Health Crisis and Information Line
  • Kids Help Phone: Text 686868 or call 1-800-668-6868
  • Call 8-1-1: Health811 connects you to health care resources
  • Call 9-1-1 or visit your closest Emergency Department

For non-urgent support, please consider:

