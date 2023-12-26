Mental Health And Addiction Support Resources – It’s Ok To Not Feel Merry And Bright

The most wonderful time of year can also be the hardest time of year. With support, this holiday season can feel a little better.

If you or someone you know requires immediate support for a mental health or addiction concern, there are resources/services available to you 24/7.

For immediate support, available 24/7:

Call 9-8-8 : Canada’s new helpline for anyone who is thinking about suicide or who is worried about someone they know

: Canada’s new helpline for anyone who is thinking about suicide or who is worried about someone they know Call 705-728-5044 or 1-888-893-8333 (toll-free) : The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Mental Health Crisis and Information Line

: The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Mental Health Crisis and Information Line Kids Help Phone : Text 686868 or call 1-800-668-6868

: Text 686868 or call 1-800-668-6868 Call 8-1-1 : Health811 connects you to health care resources

: Health811 connects you to health care resources Call 9-1-1 or visit your closest Emergency Department

For non-urgent support, please consider: