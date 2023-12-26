Mental Health And Addiction Support Resources – It’s Ok To Not Feel Merry And Bright

The most wonderful time of year can also be the hardest time of year. With support, this holiday season can feel a little better.
If you or someone you know requires immediate support for a mental health or addiction concern, there are resources/services available to you 24/7.
For immediate support, available 24/7:
- Call 9-8-8: Canada’s new helpline for anyone who is thinking about suicide or who is worried about someone they know
- Call 705-728-5044 or 1-888-893-8333 (toll-free): The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Mental Health Crisis and Information Line
- Kids Help Phone: Text 686868 or call 1-800-668-6868
- Call 8-1-1: Health811 connects you to health care resources
- Call 9-1-1 or visit your closest Emergency Department
For non-urgent support, please consider:
- OSP: Free therapy and counselling services
- 1door.ca: 24/7 referrals to free counselling services
- CFS Counselling + Wellbeing: local counselling and therapy services
- Togetherall: 24/7 access to mental health practitioners