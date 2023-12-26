66th Annual Toronto International Boat Show Returns Jan. 19 – 28

Growing demand for electric boats, riding the wave of surf sports,

and innovative inflatables, are among top trends for 2024 The largest showing of manufacturers, boats and new products under one roof Connecting consumers, industry and the boating community for more than 65 years Cast your sights on North America’s largest indoor boat show coming to Toronto’s Enercare Centre next month! The 66th edition of the Toronto International Boat Show officially launches January 19th to 28th, 2024, to connect consumers and the boating community with the industry’s top boat dealers, manufacturers, retailers, services, and experts over a million sq.ft. of space at Exhibition Place. The annual 10-day show kicks off on First Look Friday (Jan. 19) when organizers anticipate dozens of product unveilings across the show floor among 500 exhibitors; and welcomes the boating public to rendez-vous, re-connect, and rev up for the upcoming season. No other show in Canada can boast the most product launches from the marine industry, the most comprehensive offering of educational resources for new boaters, and the most-ever seminars and hands-on demonstrations for a wide array of boating interests and lifestyles. The 2024 show just announced more than 440 free seminars, 8 seminar locations throughout the show, and new engaging speakers including record-breaking solo kayaker Mark Ervin Fuhrmann who just completed his 11,000km adventure at 65 years young. Returning highlights include the Great Canadian Fish Tank, Antique & Classic Boats, Boating Resource Centre, Cottage Country for accessories, and the Ontario Sailing Booth where visitors can try virtual sailing, and learn about sailing programs for women, sustainable initiatives, and the newest in sail technology and sports including kiteboarding and windsurfing. NEW this year – Glow in the Dark Boating! The world’s largest indoor lake for boating (and wakeboarding) is back, and cooler than ever. Transforming the ice rink in Coca-Cola Coliseum with over a million gallons of water, boaters will enjoy an all-new glow in the dark immersive boating experience with colourful LED lights. The Lake will also offer free boat rides and demonstrations, stand up paddleboard races, seaflea races, and exhilarating wakeboarding and waterskiing shows. The Indoor Wakeboard Canadian Championship takes over on Opening Weekend (Jan. 19 – 21) when the best riders from across the country converge to compete, including reigning Canadian champions Riley Dillon (Men) and Kelsey Chiappa (Women). Visitors can whet their appetites après-boating at the NEW Traeger Grills Flavour Stage featuring cooking demonstrations, bbq recipes, and sampling!