McDougall Resident Charged With Impaired After Stopping To Ask OPP For Directions

On December 6, 2025, at about 9:00 p.m., officers were stopped at the side of the road, preparing to commence a RIDE spot check on Harbourview Drive in the Town of Midland. A vehicle pulled over, and the driver rolled down the window to ask for directions. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer had concerns that they were under the influence of alcohol. A roadside test was administered, and a “Fail” was registered. The driver was arrested and transported to detachment to provide further breath samples.

As a result of this investigation, Edward POWLESS, 47 years of McDougall, faces the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code: