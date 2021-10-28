Male Deceased After Driving Vehicle Into Georgian Bay

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 80-year-old man after he drove his vehicle into Georgian Bay in Midland after an interaction with a Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer Thursday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., an officer stopped the driver of a vehicle for a suspected Highway Traffic Act violation. The officer and the man conversed before the man entered the water in his vehicle near Bayshore Drive and William Street. Responding officers entered the water to begin rescue efforts. The vehicle sank and the man did not exit the vehicle. At about 6:50 p.m., the body of the man was recovered from the water.

Three SIU investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

More details will be provided as they become available.