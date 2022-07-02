Majority Of Canadians Are Choosing To Shop At Small Businesses To Support Their Communities

A majority of consumers (86%) say supporting Canadian small businesses is important to them, according to a new public opinion poll conducted by Maru/Matchbox on behalf of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

Two-thirds (66%) of respondents say they make efforts to buy from small businesses rather than ordering from large online retailers. When asked why they choose to buy from their favourite small and local Canadian businesses, the top reason is to support their community.

“People care about their community, where their products come from and the impact they have on the economy,” said Laura Jones, Executive Vice-President at CFIB. “There’s desire to support local, especially as 93% of consumers see that small businesses are really struggling right now.”

The top reasons Canadians choose to shop at their favourite small and local businesses included:

To support their community (56%)

To help small businesses succeed (50%)

The friendliness and vibe from the owner/staff (46%)

Convenience, such as proximity to home or work (40%)

Unique items and experiences and high-quality services or products (38%)

Good prices (29%)

The latest data on CFIB’s Small Business Recovery Dashboard shows 54% of small businesses are still making less than their normal revenues, 62% are bearing pandemic debt and 78% are still feeling pandemic-related stress.

“There’s no better time than now to take a moment to support and celebrate our favourite small businesses. There are also businesses who want to thank their customers for being a bright spot in their lives, particularly for the past two years. That’s why CFIB is bringing back its contest to connect local shops and their customers and give them a way to thank each other,” Jones said.

The #SmallBusinessEveryDay Big Thank You Contest

CFIB’s Big Thank You Contest is back for its third year and invites all Canadians to participate. The contest runs from Monday, June 27, to Sunday, July 24.

Consumers can enter the contest by writing a thank-you note to their favourite small Canadian business at SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca .

Each week, a consumer and the business they thank each win $1,000 cash to support shopping local and a Big Thank You Box that includes small business products from every province and territory. Consumers will also receive gift cards provided by Scotiabank, eBay Canada, and Dairy Queen. In addition to the cash prize and Big Thank You Box, the winning business will receive a photography lightbox provided by eBay Canada and a one-year CFIB membership.

Consumers can thank multiple businesses for more chances to win and come back to re-enter each week.

“This contest gives consumers a way to thank their favourite local business, spread some joy and possibly win money with amazing products from independent businesses across the country,” Jones concluded. “This campaign calls for all Canadians to rally behind small businesses who need our support now more than ever.”