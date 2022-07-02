97 Per Cent Of Canadian Millennials Plan To Travel Within North America This Year

With travel back in full swing, Millennials on the Map, a PayPal Canada study reveals how millennials are planning their next trip and where they are spending after two years of pent-up excitement. The research shows nearly half of millennials plan to splurge on their next vacation. However, 82 per cent surveyed say inflation will impact their dream getaway this year with 16 per cent ranking budget management as their top travel finance concern, even more than changing plans due to COVID-19 (13%).

Despite some travel restrictions lifting around the world, Canadians are staying close to home as they map out their travel plans for 2022. Majority of respondents (97%) plan to travel within North America this year and 25 per cent prefer to explore locally in Canada. Even amid an era of influencers, 43 per cent are checking off destinations on their personal bucket lists crafted by their own research to experience the greatest trip of all times – also known as a G.O.A.T trip.