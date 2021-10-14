Lots Of Rain Friday Night Into Saturday Morning

Heavy rainfall with amounts reaching 30 to 40 mm. Isolated amounts up to 50 mm possible.
Special weather statement issued for:
City of Toronto,
York – Durham,
Barrie – Orillia – Midland,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Huntsville – Baysville,
Port Carling – Port Severn,
Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,
Haliburton, Ont. (044500)
Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,
Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,
Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area Friday night into Saturday morning.
Rainfall Warnings may be required for portions of the area at a later time.