Lots Of Rain Friday Night Into Saturday Morning

Heavy rainfall with amounts reaching 30 to 40 mm. Isolated amounts up to 50 mm possible.

Special weather statement issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton, Ont. (044500)

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

Rainfall Warnings may be required for portions of the area at a later time.