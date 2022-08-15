Local Groups Receive Funds Through City’s General Grants Program

Three local organizations received grants as part of the City’s 2022 General Grants Program.

“We are very fortunate to have such great organizations in our city and are pleased to present these grants to help support the important contributions they make within our community,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Grant recipients through the 2022 General Grants Program:

Canadian Federation of University Women Orillia – $1500

The Comfie Cat Shelter – $1000

Orillia Terry Fox Run Committee – $918

The total City of Orillia grants budget for 2022 is $32,000. The next intake application deadline for the general grants program is Oct. 17, 2022. This coincides with the intake for the City’s Partnership Program for Festivals and Events. For more information visit orillia.ca/grants.