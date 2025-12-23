Local Contribution Strengthens Future Of Primary Care In Muskoka Lakes

The Township of Muskoka Lakes (“Township”) is pleased to announce new investments in primary health care infrastructure for the Port Carling Health Hub (“PCHH”), supported by a generous $20,500 donation from the Dr. William S. Monk Community Health Care Development Fund (“the Fund”), administered by the Muskoka Community Foundation.

On December 10, 2025, Township Council approved the addition of a new capital project to the 2025 Capital Budget to facilitate the purchase of essential fixed medical equipment for Dr. Brenda Martin Medicine Professional Corporation (“Dr. Martin”), a new family physician clinic on the upper floor of the PCHH. The acquisition of this equipment will enable the creation of two fully operational exam rooms, helping expand access to local primary care.

The Township will now proceed with the purchase of items including wall-mounted diagnostic sets, an examination table, a vaccine fridge and carrier, desktop computers, a pulmonary function unit, and an autoclave. These assets will remain Township property and will support future providers as the PCHH continues to evolve as a hub for community health.

“I am extremely pleased to support the Township of Muskoka Lakes in establishing a primary care physician practice in the Port Carling Health Hub,” said Kate Monk, who established the fund in honour of her late father. “This grant fulfils a commitment I made to Council and residents in 2023 following the retirement of the municipality’s only doctor. I hope that by funding the office setup, this space will continue to serve as the home of a much-needed medical practice for many years to come.”

“We are incredibly thankful for the contribution from the Dr. William S. Monk Community Health Care Development Fund, Kate Monk and the Muskoka Community Foundation,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “This support will not only help us move more quickly toward restoring primary care in Muskoka Lakes, but it also ensures that the investment stays within our community, supporting residents today and long into the future.”

The Dr. William S. Monk Community Health Care Development Fund was established in 2023 to attract, retain and develop health care workers in Muskoka using innovative community-centric solutions. Since its creation, the fund has granted over $150,000 to not-for-profit agencies, post-secondary training programs and local municipalities to support these entities in their recruitment and sustainable health care efforts.

Since 2007, the Muskoka Community Foundation has granted over $2 million to charitable organizations in Muskoka and surrounding communities. Through strategic community partnerships, the Foundation helps address priority needs across areas such as mental health, education, food security, health care, environmental conservation, and more, creating a lasting impact for today and future generations.

The approved equipment purchases will have no net impact on the Township’s budget, as the full cost is covered by the donation.

Details regarding Dr. Martin’s services, opening date, and patient intake process will be shared by the Township once available. Community members are kindly asked not to contact the Cottage Country Family Health Team regarding Dr. Martin’s practice, as CCFHT staff will not have information about this clinic.

For more information on the Dr. William S. Monk Community Health Care Development Fund, please visit: muskokacommunityfoundation.ca

For more information on the Port Carling Health Hub, please visit: Health Hub | Township of Muskoka Lakes