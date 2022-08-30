Loaded Handgun Seized After Evading RIDE Check

On August 30, 2022, just after 4:30am, members of the Orillia OPP located and arrested an individual with a loaded handgun.
At around 1:00am Orillia OPP along with Rama Police Service were conducting a RIDE check on Atherley Rd. in the City of Orillia. At this time, after a brief interaction, an individual evaded the RIDE check and continued driving at a high rate of speed into Ramara Township. Soon after this incident, Police located the individual’s vehicle where it had crashed and flipped upside down. The individual had fled the scene but left his identification behind in the vehicle.
Just after 4:30am the individual was located and arrested and searched. During the search Police found a loaded handgun and a quantity of drugs.
As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:
- Loaded handgun
- Ammunition
- Prohibited Weapon
- Cocaine
- Fentanyl
- Oxycodone
- Methamphetamine
- Canadian Currency
- Several Smart Phones
- Drug Paraphernalia
In addition to the seizure, the following individual, Ta Juan Tyrique Greaves, 21, from Etobicoke, ON, has been charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine
- Flight from Peace Officer
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Dangerous Operation
- Failure to Stop After Accident
- Fail to Comply with Release Order
- Distribute Illicit Cannabis
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm
- Possession of Illicit Cannabis
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Carrying Concealed Weapon
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid
- Failure to Comply with Release Order
- Unauthorized Possession of Weapon
The accused party was held for a Bail Hearing on the 30th of August 2022 to answer to the charges.