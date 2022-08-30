Loaded Handgun Seized After Evading RIDE Check

On August 30, 2022, just after 4:30am, members of the Orillia OPP located and arrested an individual with a loaded handgun.

At around 1:00am Orillia OPP along with Rama Police Service were conducting a RIDE check on Atherley Rd. in the City of Orillia. At this time, after a brief interaction, an individual evaded the RIDE check and continued driving at a high rate of speed into Ramara Township. Soon after this incident, Police located the individual’s vehicle where it had crashed and flipped upside down. The individual had fled the scene but left his identification behind in the vehicle.

Just after 4:30am the individual was located and arrested and searched. During the search Police found a loaded handgun and a quantity of drugs.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

Loaded handgun

Ammunition

Prohibited Weapon

Cocaine

Fentanyl

Oxycodone

Methamphetamine

Canadian Currency

Several Smart Phones

Drug Paraphernalia

In addition to the seizure, the following individual, Ta Juan Tyrique Greaves, 21, from Etobicoke, ON, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

Flight from Peace Officer

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Dangerous Operation

Failure to Stop After Accident

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Distribute Illicit Cannabis

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm

Possession of Illicit Cannabis

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Failure to Comply with Release Order

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

The accused party was held for a Bail Hearing on the 30th of August 2022 to answer to the charges.