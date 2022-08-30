CBSA Gives Tips This Labour Day Long Weekend For A Smoother Trip For Travellers

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds all travellers crossing the border this upcoming Labour Day long weekend of what to expect at the border during the busy summer months, whether returning home to Canada or visiting.

This summer, travellers are returning to a border that is managed differently, with evolving COVID-19 requirements, which can mean delays during peak periods. The CBSA is working with government and industry partners to mitigate long border wait times, but there are also things that travellers can do to make the process easier for themselves and other travellers.

Travellers can help reduce wait times at the border by coming prepared and by completing their mandatory ArriveCAN submission within 72 hours before arriving at the border. Over 1.4 million travellers successfully used the ArriveCAN app last week.

The CBSA invests significant effort annually to plan and prepare for peak periods, such as the summer months. The Agency works with bridge and tunnel operators, airport authorities and travel industry groups to plan and review service requirements, enhancement opportunities, and required resources, so that we can deliver together the best service to all travellers.

The CBSA has also established modern processes to improve the traveller experience and manage volumes, like the International-to-Domestic and the International-to-International programs that significantly decrease connection times, as well as the Primary Inspection Kiosks , and the Advance CBSA Declaration feature within ArriveCAN .

Key tips for all travellers: