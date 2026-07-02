July 1 Ontario Auto Insurance Changes: Do You Really Have Any Choice?

The FAIR Association is reminding Ontario Auto Insurance consumers that promised “options” and “improved choices” are not in their best interests.

“Don’t believe the hype! When it comes to your car insurance in Ontario, the illusion of more choice will only help insurance companies” FAIR Association Board Chair, Rhona DesRoches.

“Make no mistake: insurance companies were lobbying for these changes! Doug Ford has given the insurance sector an enormous gift: he has eliminated hundreds of millions of dollars of claims costs and gutted consumer protection. They are setting the stage to introduce further cuts to essential, mandatory coverage under the guise of “even more choice”, DesRoches added.

“Unfortunately, this is right out of the classic insurance playbook: promised reductions are always dramatically less than expected and short lived”, added DesRoches.

“Down the road, the overall cost of your reduced coverage will soon start to rise again when the industry points to some new or imagined rising cost trend to justify future increases. If you save anything today, enjoy it while it lasts.”

“This is really just the insurance version of shrink-flation.”

After July 1, there are new options available for consumers but here’s the thing: insurers know that most of us will not spend any more than they have to when it comes to our auto insurance premiums. They have been selling optional coverage for decades and know that very few people will likely take the time to consider the options and buy the appropriate amount of coverage. And, they know that consumers will find the prospect of saving even $20 too much to pass up.

If your policy renews this year or if you’re shopping for a new auto policy, here’s what you have to do: Ask questions about the details, plan for the worst and make sure you have good coverage. Get confirmation from your Broker in writing about your coverage.

And, for people with legitimate claims, you can bet that insurers will continue to deny and delay and ultimately refuse to handle claims fairly.

Ontario’s auto insurance system has been broken for a long time and today’s changes only delay the reform that is needed to completely overhaul the system.

FAIR Association of Victims for Accident Insurance Reform

579A Lakeshore Rd. E., Box 39522, Mississauga, ON, L5G 4S6

http://www.fairassociation.ca/

Contact: Rhona DesRoches at fairautoinsurance@gmail.com

FAIR – supporting auto accident victims through advocacy and education

FAIR is a grassroots, not-for-profit organization dedicated to protecting the rights of motor vehicle accident (MVA) survivors. We are the end-users of the Ontario auto insurance product.

SOURCE FAIR Association of Victims for Accident Insurance Reform