Individual Fined For Illegal Night Hunting

An individual from Southern Ontario has been fined $5,000 for the following hunting violations:

Jason Bosse of Newcastle pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting coyotes at night. He was fined a total of $5,000 and received a six-month hunting licence suspension.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on November 25, 2024, while conducting patrols near the city of Pickering, a conservation officer heard two high-powered rifle shots from a farm property occurring 30 minutes after the close of legal hunting time. Bosse was quickly located in the vicinity of the farm property in possession of a deceased coyote and a high-powered rifle equipped with a thermal scope capable of recording video. A search warrant conducted for the digital contents stored in the scope subsequently revealed additional videos of Bosse hunting coyotes at night. Unless prescribed by the regulations, hunting is not allowed during the period from half an hour after sunset to half an hour before sunrise.

Justice of the Peace Kevin J.A. Hunter heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Whitby, on December 3, 2025.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/MNRTips.