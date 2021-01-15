Impaired Driver Going High Speeds Yesterday On Hwy. 11

Bracebridge OPP say on Thursday January 14, 2021 at 5:12 p.m. they received multiple complaints from motorists travelling on Highway 11 northbound in Gravenhurst, near Sparrow Lake Route D about a vehicle travelling at high speeds and unable to stay in one lane.

Responding officers located the vehicle at a downtown business after a final complaint of a suspicious person.

Police arrested and charged 23-year-old Joseph Patrick of Toronto, with Impaired Operation by Drug, Possession of Schedule II Substance for the purpose of Trafficking, Failure to comply with release order x 2.

The accused has a court date in early March.