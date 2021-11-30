Huntsville School Bus Driver Charged With Impaired Driving

Huntsville OPP say they have arrested and charged a 66-year-old male driver with impaired

On November 30, 2021 at 8:20 a.m., Huntsville OPP were called to the parking lot of the Huntsville High School as a result of a complaint from a concerned citizen that a school bus driver was impaired.

Responding officers located the driver and while speaking with him detected the smell of cannabis along with other signs of impairment.

A Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) was conducted and the driver was transported to Huntsville detachment for further testing, including a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) Evaluation.

A parent said she received a text message form her son last week saying the bus had the smell of cannabis while the youth was on board.

As a result, David Butikfer, of Huntsville, has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drug.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on January 19, 2022 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.