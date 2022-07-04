Huntsville OPP Find Suspended Driver Who Was Also Impaired

The Huntsville OPP responded to 336 calls for service during the week of Sunday June 26, 2022, to Sunday July 03, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement

One hundred and seven investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

– Five seat belt charges were issued.

– Sixty-eight speeding charges were issued.

– Two stunt driving charges were issued

– Two distracted driving charges were issued.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Nine R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Impaired Drivers

On June 2nd, 2022, Huntsville OPP received a call regarding a possible impaired driver traveling Westbound on Highway 60 towards the Town of Huntsville. Officers located the vehicle and resulting from the investigation, Stephen Roy (59 years of age) of Huntsville was charged with operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood and drive while under suspension.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on July 19, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge.

Marine Patrol

July 2, 2022, and July 3, 2022, the Marine Unit attached to the Huntsville Detachment conducted 80 vessel checks, issuing 13 warnings and 7 boating related fines.

Domestic Violence

Detachment members investigated eight domestic disputes the past week.

On June 28, 2022, officers responded to a domestic occurrence. The accused has been charged with failure to comply with an undertaking. The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 26, 2022.

On July 1, 2022, officers responded to a domestic occurrence. The accused has been charged with assault. The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 26, 2022.

On July 2, 2022, officers responded to a domestic occurrence. The accused has been charged with assault. The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 26, 2022.

On July 3, 2022, officers responded to a domestic occurrence. The accused has been charged with assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking. The accused was held for a bail hearing on July 04, 2022. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 19, 2022.

Reporting information to Police

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving any incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.