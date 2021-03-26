Huntsville OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 35

Huntsville OPP has arrested and charged a driver with operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood, following a traffic stop in Huntsville.

On March 26, 2021 a member of the Huntsville Detachment was on general patrol of Highway 35, Township of Lake of Bays. At 8:40 a.m. the officer noted a vehicle travelling southbound at a greater rate of the posted speed limit and a traffic stop was conducted.

The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of the driver, 42 year old, Timothy Dffraeve of Emsdale, Ontario, who was charged with operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in one millilitres of blood.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on April 07, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.