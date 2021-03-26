Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired Driving After A Collision

The Huntsville OPP has arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred in Huntsville.

Police said on March 25, 2021 at 10:45 p.m. they were called to a single vehicle collision that occurred on Brunel Road.

Following the police investigation into the circumstance of the collision, the following person has been charged:

23-year-old Keaton Tumber of Huntsville, Ontario has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired.

The accused has a court day in May.