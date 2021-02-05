Huntsville Now Has SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is coming to Huntsville! To celebrate the launch, Skip is offering free delivery from all restaurants using Skip’s delivery network in Huntsville for the next month.

Starting today, options like Pizza Hut, Eastside Mario’s and Algonquin Café & Deli will be available through contactless delivery or by placing an order for pick-up.

Whether you’re ordering a pizza to pick up on your way up to the cottage, fuelling up before a trek through Algonquin Park or celebrating a date night in on Valentine’s Day, SkipTheDishes is a great way to get your favourites delivered right to your door – or picking them up directly.

For Bracebridge and Gravenhurst, SkipTheDishes said they have some exciting launches planned in the next few months.

We have some exciting launches planned in the next few months and we’ll let you know first if there are any other launches happening near you!

SkipTheDishes said the most expensive order from Ontario in 2020 was $779.90;

Someone in Ontario ordered 743 times last year

The top three items people in Barrie ordered in 2020 were:

Sushi

Pizza

Salad

“We know that Huntsville is hungry to support local restaurants and with delivery becoming a critical revenue stream for restaurants throughout the pandemic, Huntsville is part of a series of launches and expansions planned for Skip to help provide delivery options across Canada” SkipTheDishes said in a press release.

In Huntsville, Skip will offer all local, independent restaurant partners joining the network the following support package: