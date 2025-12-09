Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association Recognizes Hospital Foundation’s Efforts With $30,000 Donation

Huntsville is a popular place to visit, and for good reason. Year-round natural beauty, a charming downtown, a thriving culinary scene and welcoming accommodations all make for a sought-after destination. While no one leaves home, whether for a day trip or a longer adventure, expecting an injury or accident, when they happen we all want to know we have access to top-notch medical care no matter where we are.

Local residents, seasonal residents and visitors alike count on Huntsville Hospital to provide that care for everything from minor injuries to more serious accidents and health issues.

And as Huntsville grows, the need for workers across all sectors — hospitality included — grows with it, increasing hospital use further.

In recognition of the impact both the tourism economy and Huntsville’s hospitality growth have on hospital staff and infrastructure, the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association (HMATA), whose provincially legislated mandate is to promote and develop tourism in Huntsville, presented a $30,000 donation to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) on December 4.

“Huntsville Hospital Foundation staff are passionate about ensuring that residents and visitors alike have access to excellent hospital care, and we are thrilled to support their efforts,” said Kelly Haywood, executive director for HMATA and Explore Huntsville. “We recognize the impact that bringing a lot of people to Huntsville has on the hospital.”

Since 2023, HMATA has donated $110,000 to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

“We really appreciate this recognition of our whole hospital team,” said Katherine Craine, HHF CEO.

Many people are unaware that not all hospital needs are covered by tax dollars. Ninety per cent of the hospital’s technology and equipment purchases are funded by the community, making the work of HHF and donations from both individuals and local businesses essential to its operations.

All of the funds distributed by HMATA are collected via the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax, paid by visitors to Huntsville at local accommodations.