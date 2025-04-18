Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Announces Scholarship Winners

When schools return this September, seven local students will be better prepared to pursue their artistic passions thanks to the support of Huntsville Festival of the Arts through their annual scholarship program.

The program aims to support young people who are studying, or plan to further their studies in the performing arts (music, theatre, dance), or technical skills studies (ie stage management, lighting or sound design), and to foster the development of performing arts talent in our community.

HfA offers both a Junior (16 & under) & Senior (17 & older) Performing Arts Scholarship. Since 1997 a total of $83,850 has been awarded to 72 Senior candidates, $16,900 to 44 junior/intermediate candidates over the same period (including this year’s recipients).

“We believe that it is our responsibility to support and reinvest in the community through expanded outreach, educational programming and the scholarship programs”, indicated Dan Watson, Executive Director of Huntsville Festival of the Arts. “We have incredibly talented young people in this region and we are honoured to assist them as they develop their skills even further”, noted Watson.

This year’s applicants were evaluated by a committee with the approval from the Huntsville Festival of the Arts through an audition and interview on March 23rd at the Algonquin Theatre.

This year’s HFA Junior Scholarship recipient is Sadie Laurence (music). Sadie will use her funds to offset the costs of musical equipment required for her training.

This year’s Senior scholarship recipients are

Ty Horvath (dance) who will use their funds towards intensive professional dance training in Toronto as well as aerial silks training at Muskoka Dance Academy.

Maxine Culjak (viola) who will be using the funds to study music at Ottawa University

Malcolm Fairhall (saxophone) who will be using the support towards tuition for the Commercial Jazz Industry Program at Humber College.

Annalise Henderson (Theatre) who will be using the support towards a BfA in theatre at York University.

Oliver Fisher (guitar) who will use the funds towards tuition in the Jazz program at Humber College

Bella Main (Musical Theatre) who will use the funds to attend Randolph College for the Performing Arts.

This year, HfA is also honouring the memory of our friend and colleague, Blake Quinlan who was a talented and passionate student of theatre. Together with Blake’s family, HfA is offering a $500 scholarship to a senior scholarship recipient who will be pursuing theatrical studies in post-secondary education. This year the award goes to Bella Main in recognition of their skill and passion for their future studies in musical theatre.

For more information about the scholarship program or the full line-up of performances this season, please visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca