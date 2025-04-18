Huntsville Festival of the Arts Announces 2025 Summer Season: Let Yourself Glow

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) returns for its 33rd summer season with a radiant lineup of concerts, art, comedy, and community celebration. As Muskoka’s largest multi-arts festival, HfA invites everyone to experience a summer filled with music, connection, and creativity. This year’s theme—“Let Yourself Glow”—is a call to celebrate the light in all of us through inspiring performances and shared artistic moments.

From concerts to lakeside movie nights, the 2025 season is bursting with opportunities for audiences of all ages and backgrounds to shine.

Returning favourites include none other than the legendary Jim Cuddy for 2 shows, the electrifying Matt Andersen and iconic rock band, Lighthouse , as well as powerhouse vocalist and songwriter Serena Rider. George Canyon returns to the Algonquin Theatre with this blend of heartfelt storytelling and unforgettable country hits.

Revisit your favourite anthems with Classic Albums LIve: Pink Floyd’s The Wall. Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage – note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians. Choir! Choir! Choir! brings two epic sing-along nights—one celebrating Taylor Swift, the other Queen.

The season also features genre-crossing brilliance from internationally renowned musicians Elizabeth & Beverly Glenn Copeland, Canadian folk legends LEAHY, and multicultural magic from KUNÉ – Canada’s Global Orchestra.

Programming will also continue to venture into alternative venues. Reggaddiction graces the stage at Etwell Concert Series—an outdoor covered venue in the lush forests near Huntsville. Feel the reggae vibes, savor oven-baked pizza, and let the music ignite your soul in this quintessential Muskoka experience. Hillside Farm will host The Rolling Stones Show, for two nights spearheaded by local favourite, Tobin Spring. The farm will also host Juno nominee, Alex Pangman and her Sweet Hots, playing jazz hits from the 30s and 40s.

Fans of jazz and swing will not want to miss the dazzling piano mastery of Michael Kaeshammer, and for those wishing to journey back to the golden era of country music should not miss Christina Hutt’s hit tribute show, The Spirit of Patsy Cline.

Other Local Artists to be featured this season include an intimate candlelit solo performance by piano virtuoso Kyung-A Lee and the Orillia Silverband at the Algonquin Theatre, and Grateful Jeff, celebrated for their psychedelic renditions of the legendary Grateful Dead’s music, will play at Canvas Brewery. Other local artists to be featured this year include several musicians playing in the popular Music at Noon Series, (now in its 25th year!) running July 14-18.

Comedy fans won’t want to miss Yuk Yuk’s On Tour at Canvas Brewery where you can sip on craft brews and indulge in laughter as Yuk Yuk’s brings top-notch comedians to tickle your funny bone. The legendary Howie Mandel comes to Deerhurst Resort with his signature stand-up. And, Terry O’Reilly shares stories from the ad world in a witty, behind-the-scenes evening of insight and inspiration. For the whole family, Outerbridge Magic: Mysteries of the Keyhole House brings grand illusions, comedy magic, and heartwarming tales of history and home.

There are many community events to enjoy throughout the summer season. The 2025 season will see the return of the popular Nuit Blanche North: a one-night multi-arts street festival that takes over downtown. The season also sees the return of Movie on the Docks: a boat-in movie experience where films are shown on a double-sided screen, and audiences can either watch from the water or on shore. On June 21, HfA celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day at River Mill Park, featuring cultural performances and activities that honour the heritage and contributions of Indigenous peoples. Celebrations of indigenous culture continue with the popular Canoe Murals Project, this year featuring the work of The Seven Grandfather Teachings. Summer will also mark the return of the Huntsville ART CRAWL, this year running from June 1-August 30th throughout downtown Huntsville. New this summer, the town docks will come alive each Thursday night in July with Dancing on the Docks: this free event will showcase a different style of dance each week with live music and instruction.

HfA is also pleased to present three summer day camps (currently waitlist only) for kids ages 7-12: HfA Nature Arts Camp at Sandhill Nursery, HfA Drama Camp at Algonquin Theatre, and HfA Music & Dance Camp at the HfA Studio. Children’s programming continues at the HfA Studio on August 7th with Story Time and Song in collaboration with the Town of Huntsville Library.

Last but not least, HfA hosts Savour the Summer: HfA’s Annual “FUN”raiser, a delicious and mysterious fundraiser at Sandhill Nursery featuring theatre, art and music.

“The theme of our summer season is Let Yourself Glow” says Dan Watson, Executive Director of Huntsville Festival of the Arts. “We hope our season invites artists and audiences alike to shine a little light—on themselves, on their community, and on the beauty of this place we call home..”

Tickets for the general public will be on sale starting on May 1st at 10am. Those who want to get to the front of the line can purchase a “Friend of the Festival” membership which gives them advance access to tickets starting April 17th. Memberships also offer discounts of 15% on all Festival shows and many other perks. Memberships are available for purchase immediately. Once purchased, Friends can purchase tickets to summer shows by visiting huntsvillefestival.ca or by calling the box office at 705-789-4975.

Huntsville Festival of the Arts is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, members and government funders. To learn more about these supporters, or to see the exceptional line-up of concerts, shows and performances or to purchase tickets online, please visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca.

2025 Huntsville Festival of the Arts Summer Programming