Human Remains Identified In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP have confirmed the identity of the human remains discovered in Huntsville.

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, a member of the public called the OPP to report human remains located on a property near Gryffin Lodge Road in Huntsville.

The deceased has been identified as Mark Sweet, 58 years of age, from Perry Township, Ontario.

In relation to this investigation, Richard Pitt, 56 years of age, Lana MacDonald, 53 years of age, and Matthew Sturgess, 37 years of age, all from Huntsville, have been charged under the Criminal Code with:

· Indignity to Human Remains

· Accessory After the Fact for the offence of Indignity to Human Remains,

Sturgess has also been charged with Failure to Comply with an Undertaking

The Huntsville OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), and assisted by OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Services.The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

This case is subject to a court-ordered publication ban.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.