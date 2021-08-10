Hot And Humid Conditions This Week, Some Areas Under A Heat Warning

Humidex values reaching 40 are expected for the next three days.

Heat warning issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Hot and humid conditions continue this week, with high humidex values expected.

Daytime temperatures will reach the high twenties to low thirties Wednesday and Thursday. These high temperatures will combine with high humidity to result in humidex values near 40 each day. High temperatures Friday may also reach the upper twenties with humidex values again approaching 40.

Warm temperatures above 20 degrees each night will provide little relief from the heat.

Cooler and less humid air is expected to arrive Friday or by this weekend.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.