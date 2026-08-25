Home Depot Canada Brings Community And Government Leaders Together To Address Youth Homelessness In Bracebridge

Community leaders, elected officials and local organizations came together in Bracebridge this week to highlight how partnerships are helping create brighter futures for young people across Muskoka.

The visit brought together MPP Graydon Smith, Ontario’s Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing; MP Scott Aitchison, Shadow Minister for Housing; representatives from Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions and Community Builders; and leaders from The Home Depot Canada for discussions focused on youth homelessness, housing stability and pathways to employment for young people in the region.

Earlier in the day, The Home Depot Canada team toured Community Builders, a social enterprise that combines skilled trades training, employment opportunities, and community impact. The team visited the organization’s warehouse training facility, where youth gain hands-on experience in construction and skilled trades while developing practical skills that can lead to meaningful careers.

The conversation continued at The Home Depot Canada’s Bracebridge store alongside MPP Graydon Smith; MP Scott Aitchison and Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions at 20 Depot Drive, where store and company leaders showcased how community partnerships, local fundraising efforts and associate volunteerism are helping support youth who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

A key focus of the visit was the work of The Home Depot Canada Foundation, which has committed $125 million by 2030 to help prevent and end youth homelessness through investments in housing, wrap-around supports and employment readiness programs. Through the Foundation’s Orange Door Project campaign, Home Depot stores across the country partner with local organizations to support youth in their communities.

In Bracebridge, those efforts produced strong results this spring. The Bracebridge store raised more than $7,400 through the Orange Door Project campaign, with funds remaining local to support Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions. The organization provides child welfare, family support and youth mental health services across Simcoe County and Muskoka, helping young people and families navigate complex challenges and access critical supports.

The visit also provided an opportunity to recognize several Bracebridge store associates with Awards for their leadership and dedication throughout the fundraising campaign this Spring.