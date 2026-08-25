Bruce McCulloch Announces Additional 2026 Dark Purple Slice Tour Dates Including Gravenhurst

A Poetic, Funny, and Relatable Comedy Show From the Kids

In The Hall Star

Following a successful run of Canadian performances earlier this year, Bruce McCulloch, best known as a founding member of the legendary sketch troupe The Kids in the Hall, is returning to the road this fall with additional dates for his acclaimed one-person show Dark Purple Slice.

McCulloch will bring Dark Purple Slice to theatres across Ontario this fall, with performances in Toronto, Brantford, Gravenhurst, Meaford, Stirling, Picton, and Kingston. Following his earlier Canadian tour dates, these additional performances will give audiences across the province another opportunity to see McCulloch live.

Dark Purple Slice moves effortlessly between the funny, the relatable, and the surprisingly poignant. Blending music, stand-up, and storytelling, McCulloch offers audiences a poetic look at his life, filled with equal parts humour and heart. With his signature wit and offbeat sensibility, he encourages audiences to laugh, reflect, and consider the absurdities of being human. His dark sense of humour is balanced with grace and humanity, creating a show that is both personal and engaging.

Weaving together gallows humour, humanistic yearnings, and razor-sharp observations, Dark Purple Slice showcases McCulloch’s singular ability to find light in the dark. At its heart, the show explores his lifelong perspective as an outsider – reaching outward and inward, confronting pessimism with perspective, and celebrating the messy contradictions of life. The show also serves as the inspiration for McCulloch’s recently released comedy album of the same name, extending the Dark Purple Slice experience beyond the stage.

“These shows have been amazing. I’m so excited to put on my performing shirt again,” said Bruce McCulloch.

Bruce McCulloch is an acclaimed writer, performer, director, and one of the original members of the legendary Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall. The group’s latest series returned to screens on Amazon Prime Video, introducing their distinctive brand of sketch comedy to a new generation of fans. Throughout his career, McCulloch has written and directed several films, including Dog Park (starring Luke Wilson), Superstar (Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell), Stealing Harvard (Jason Lee, Leslie Mann), and Comeback Season (Ray Liotta). He has also created and starred in television projects including Young Drunk Punk, Death Comes to Town, and This Blows, along with the ABC comedy series Carpoolers.

Behind the camera, McCulloch has directed episodes of some of television’s most recognizable comedies, including Saturday Night Live, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Schitt’s Creek, and Trailer Park Boys. More recently, he produced and directed three seasons of the CBC sketch series TallBoyz, as well as The Dessert for Crave. His acting credits span a wide range of television projects, from Arrested Development and Gilmore Girls to Children Ruin Everything and Anne of Green Gables. McCulloch is also an accomplished spoken-word and comedy musician, having released Shame-Based Man and The Drunk Baby Project.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bruciomcculloch.com.

Bruce McCulloch Dark Purple Slice Show Dates

September 27, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Royal Theatre

October 1, 2026 – Brantford, ON – Rope Factory

October 2, 2026 – Gravenhurst, ON – Gravenhurst Opera House

October 3, 2026 – Meaford, ON – Meaford Hall Arts & Cultural Centre

October 16, 2026 – Stirling, ON – Stirling Festival Theatre

October 17, 2026 – Picton, ON – The Regent Theatre

November 7, 2026 – Kingston, ON – The Broom Factory