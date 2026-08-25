Torrance Business Owner Charged With Impaired, Found By OPP K9 After Fleeing Collision Scene

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two more drivers with impaired driving on Sunday.

On Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 11:10 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, responded to a single vehicle collision on Clear Lake Road in Muskoka Lakes Township. The vehicle was located in the woods with significant damage and the occupants had fled the scene. Two occupants were located nearby and were transported to hospital with minor injuries and the OPP K9 Unit with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), located the driver and placed him under arrest. Police have charged 47-year-old Greg Knight of Torrance with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Failure to stop after accident. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 6, 2026 to answer to his charges.

On Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 3:30 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a singe vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 141 in Muskoka Lakes Township. The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch and the driver was not injured. Police arrived and began an investigation into the collision and subsequently arrested and charged 40-year-old Christopher Jones of Oakville, ON with Impaired Operation.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 13, 2026 to answer to his charge.