Huntsville OPP Share Two Impaired Driving Incidents

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired-related offences in separate incidents over the past week.

On August 20, 2026, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 northbound. The involved vehicle did not remain at the scene and continued driving. Officers subsequently located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Following an impaired driving investigation, Scott West, a 39-year-old resident of Huntsville, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Failure to stop after accident

On August 22, 2026, at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle swerving on Highway 11 in the Town of Huntsville. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Ravenscliffe Road.

An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered, and the driver registered a “FAIL”. As a result, the driver was arrested.

Eric Lauzon, a 41-year-old resident of Smooth Rock Falls was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge at a later date.

Drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 911. In doing so, you may save a life.