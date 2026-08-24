Gravenhurst YMCA Brings Back Youth Night, Giving Local Kids Space To Shine

The Gravenhurst YMCA is bringing vibrant energy back to local youth with the return of its popular Youth Night program. Held on the last Friday of every month, Youth Night is an inclusive, affordable evening designed for kids ages 10 and older, offering a full night of fun, movement, and connection for just $10 – including full access to the Y and a pizza dinner.

The next Youth Night takes place on Friday, August 28, and promises an evening packed with swimming, basketball, volleyball, crafts, games, trivia, a ping pong tournament, and a beloved staff-versus-youth dodgeball showdown. The night wraps up with a high-energy glow dance party, complete with prizes.

New this year, Youth Night also includes a date-night perk for parents. Through partnerships with local restaurants, families can receive discount vouchers at sign-in, making the evening a win for the whole family.

Kelly Warne, Child and Youth Coordinator at the Gravenhurst YMCA, describes the program as “one of the most valuable pieces of the Gravenhurst YMCA puzzle.” She emphasizes that “children in Muskoka need and deserve a space to call their own — one that playfully enforces a ‘no parents allowed’ policy to focus on freedom, fun, and laughter.”

Youth Night represents a meaningful milestone in the YMCA’s ongoing efforts to rebuild youth engagement following a significant decline in memberships and programming experienced after the pandemic. Since redeveloping its Child and Youth Department in late 2025, the Gravenhurst YMCA has introduced more than 15 new programs – from basketball and floor hockey to swimming lessons, skipping club, and youth leadership groups – engaging hundreds of local children along the way.

The growth has been remarkable. The first Youth Night welcomed just 13 participants in December 2025. By June 2026, the ‘End of School Celebration’ drew more than 95 young people through the doors.

As a registered charity, the YMCA relies on community support to keep programs affordable and accessible. Looking ahead, the Gravenhurst Y hopes to secure dedicated funding for its Child and Youth Department that would allow Youth Night to be offered free of charge, eliminating financial barriers and ensuring every child in the community has the opportunity to participate each month.

For further information on how to get your child involved in the Gravenhurst YMCA, contact Kelly Warne, Child and Youth Coordinator, by email at kelly.warne@sm.ymca.ca, or visit the centre for a tour and complimentary guest pass.

To learn more about the Gravenhurst YMCA’s programs and services, visit www.YMCAofSimcoeMuskoka.ca.