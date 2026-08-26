Capstone Market/Petro-Canada Steps Up To Support Huntsville Hospital Foundation

Capstone Market/Petro-Canada continues to lead by example. Huntsville Hospital Foundation is honoured to celebrate the renewal of their third $25,000 Business Cares pledge, a testament to their ongoing dedication to strengthening local healthcare and supporting the community they proudly serve.

This generous commitment helps ensure Huntsville Hospital physicians and healthcare teams have the tools they need to provide exceptional care for residents, families and visitors throughout Muskoka. This latest pledge will help purchase equipment like wheelchairs, critical care beds, fetal monitors, intubation scopes, instrument trays, and a lab refrigerator, lab freezer, and lab software. In June Huntsville Hospital saw 2,188 ER visits and 209 patient admissions.

Partner Larry Greenwood told the Foundation: “When local businesses invest in healthcare, everyone benefits. Supporting Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Business Cares program is a meaningful way we can give back to the community that has supported us for so many years. Helping our hospital means supporting our families, our neighbours, and everyone who depends on Huntsville Hospital. Together, we’re helping build a healthier future for Muskoka.”

Katherine Craine, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Foundation expressed gratitude: “To Larry, his family and Capstone Market/Petro-Canada team, we are thrilled that you have chosen to continue your support with our Business Cares program. You were one of our first partners back in 2016 and this is your third renewal of the Business Cares 5-year pledge. Our community is so fortunate for this kind of loyalty to our hospital! Thank you so much!”

Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Business Cares program has grown into a powerful example of community philanthropy over the past 10 years since its launch in January 2016. These business community leaders have come together to support vital hospital equipment and priority projects at Huntsville Hospital.. Help us celebrate Capstone Market/Petro-Canada and all the Business Cares partners who are passionate about our growing community, and who are taking a leading role in Hospital support.

Trevor Groh, Committee Chair, is joined by Committee Members Pat Dube, Andy MacCulloch, Chantelle Armstrong, Katherine Craine, and Trish Kruusmagi, who are very active in pursuing new Business Cares Partners, and exploring more, much needed support for Huntsville Hospital.

Learn more about Huntsville Hospital Foundation or Business Cares initiative, please visit www.huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca or call Development Officer Trish Kruusmagi, 705-789-2311 ext. 2493.