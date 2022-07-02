Holiday Weekend Huntsville OPP Water Safety Message

During the month of June 2022 the Huntsville OPP have received several complaints regarding unsafe operation of vessels on the waterways of North Muskoka.

Members of the Marine Unit attached to the Huntsville OPP will be out on patrol over the Canada Day Holiday weekend. Officers will be stopping vessels and checking for operator sobriety and for required safety equipment.

If you are out enjoying the waterways using any type of vessel you must have the necessary safety equipment on board and personal floatation devices for each person on the vessel. Personal floatation devices are best able to save your life if you are wearing them.

For more information on Safe Boating please visit https://csbc.ca/en/.

Please remember that the same rules and consequences apply with respect to alcohol and drugs while operating a vessel as they do while operating a motor vehicle.

If you see a possible impaired driver or operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a marine or roadway tragedy.