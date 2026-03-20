Higher Than Normal Water Flow Conditions Are Occurring Due To Recent Rain And Snowmelt: MNR

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District

is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook Bulletin

is in effect for the Severn River Watershed including Sparrow Lake within the district until

Friday, March 27, 2026.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District

is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Bulletin is

in effect for the remainder of the district until Friday, March 27, 2026.

This message will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District

for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of Haliburton

within the Severn, Boyne, Pickerel, Seguin, Magnetawan and Muskoka River Watersheds.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is

safe ice. Anyone planning to venture onto the ice should check the ice conditions often,

plan ahead, and be prepared for an emergency.

Higher than normal water flow conditions are occurring throughout the area due to recent

rainfall and snowmelt. Slippery stream banks and fast flowing, cold water will create

hazardous conditions around all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close

watch on weather conditions, regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near

fast-moving rivers and streams, and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to

rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as

runoff from rainfall and melting snow enter watercourses.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Description of Weather System

The weather forecast is calling for daytime highs of -4°C to +3°C, and overnight lows are

forecasted between -18°C and -1°C for the next 7 days. Forecasts are also anticipating

that the area will receive up to 15cm of snow over the next 7 days.

River flows in many areas of the district are at elevated levels. Lake water levels in most

areas are stabilizing and beginning to decrease with near normal seasonal temperatures

forecasted.