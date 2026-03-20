Higher Than Normal Water Flow Conditions Are Occurring Due To Recent Rain And Snowmelt: MNR

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District
is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook Bulletin
is in effect for the Severn River Watershed including Sparrow Lake within the district until
Friday, March 27, 2026.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District
is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Bulletin is
in effect for the remainder of the district until Friday, March 27, 2026.
This message will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District
for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of Haliburton
within the Severn, Boyne, Pickerel, Seguin, Magnetawan and Muskoka River Watersheds.
MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is
safe ice. Anyone planning to venture onto the ice should check the ice conditions often,
plan ahead, and be prepared for an emergency.
Higher than normal water flow conditions are occurring throughout the area due to recent
rainfall and snowmelt. Slippery stream banks and fast flowing, cold water will create
hazardous conditions around all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close
watch on weather conditions, regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near
fast-moving rivers and streams, and maintain close supervision of children and pets.
Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should
continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to
rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.
Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as
runoff from rainfall and melting snow enter watercourses.
The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.
Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
Description of Weather System
The weather forecast is calling for daytime highs of -4°C to +3°C, and overnight lows are
forecasted between -18°C and -1°C for the next 7 days. Forecasts are also anticipating
that the area will receive up to 15cm of snow over the next 7 days.
River flows in many areas of the district are at elevated levels. Lake water levels in most
areas are stabilizing and beginning to decrease with near normal seasonal temperatures
forecasted.