Help Locate A Missing Male From Tiny Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are seeking assistance of the public as they are currently searching for a male missing from his 17th Concession West residence in Tiny Township.

OPP say the missing person is Ryan David Cousineau age 40 years who was last seen in heading into Midland by taxi on the afternoon of Saturday, September 4, 2021 and has not been seen since.

He is described as being male, 5′ 9″ tall, 190 lbs, athletic build, blue eyes, brown curly hair, tribal tattoo on his right shoulder, cross tattoo on his left shoulder.

See attached supplied photograph.

Police, friends and family are concerned for Ryan’s wellbeing and are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.