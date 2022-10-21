Have Your Say On Orillia’s First Strategic Plan For Public Art

The Art in Public Places Committee (APPC) is seeking input from stakeholders to support the development of the City of Orillia’s first Art in Public Places Plan (Plan).

“The Art in Public Places Plan will help to create a local vision for public art within the city,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “The Plan will help the City develop meaningful installations that bring vibrancy to public spaces, spark curiosity amongst residents and visitors, and build a sense of place for our citizens that connects them in unique ways to the stories deeply rooted in Orillia.”

This new stakeholder consultation builds on a community-wide public survey that was completed in 2021. It will include online surveys to gather feedback and input regarding public art from specific groups: local youth, artists, and businesses. The survey results will inform a series of in-person workshops in future months.

The surveys are available to complete until Nov. 10, 2022 at orillia.ca/publicart. Hard copies are also available upon request by calling the Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH), responsible for managing the City of Orillia’s public art program under the guidance of the APPC.

“In 2021, the Art in Public Places Committee conducted its first public survey to start the conversation about public art in our community and we had an overwhelming response,” said Catherine Phillips, Chair of the APPC. “We look forward to hearing from specific stakeholder groups, such as youth, businesses and artists, to better understand the role public art can play in their work, lives and community.”

The 2021 survey received more than 400 responses, providing insight into opportunities residents saw for public art to share local stories and inspire Orillia residents and visitors. Of particular interest to respondents were murals, interactive installations, and pieces by Indigenous artists. Feedback from the initial survey indicated respondents felt public art played a significant role in beautifying Orillia and expressing City pride.

Building on this previous engagement, the APPC is working with Cobalt Connects, a not-for-profit enterprise specializing in public art, to further explore these core ideas and areas of interest from a local perspective to inform the process.

An Art in Public Places Plan will provide the City of Orillia with a roadmap for the funding, development and installation of public art. The Plan will be grounded in research, best practices, and local voices to ensure the priorities and strategies set out in the Plan reflect the needs and stories of Orillia.

Key City planning processes, such as the Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan, Streets for All: Streetscape Improvement Master Plan and the City of Orillia Tourism Strategic Action Plan, call for public art to play a stronger role in community and tourism development. The Public Art Strategic Plan will identify sites, a funding approach and will link public art planning to future development in Orillia.

Over the coming months the process will engage local youth, Orillia artists and arts organizations, business partners, and other stakeholders in shaping the plan. For more information, visit orillia.ca/publicart.

The APPC was established in 2018 by OMAH, at the direction of City Council, to manage permanent and temporary art installations within the public realm on behalf of the City of Orillia.