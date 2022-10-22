Driver Taken To Hospital With Minor Injuries After Collision In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP have closed Highway 11 southbound lanes at Doe Lake Road in the Town of Gravenhurst for a single vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer unit that spilled a load of wood.

On October 22, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. the Bracebridge OPP with the Gravenhurst Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to the collision involving the single tractor trailer rollover at Highway 11 southbound just south of the Doe Lake Road exit in the Town of Gravenhurst.

The tractor trailer was hauling a load of lumber which was spilled across the roadway and shoulder and will require extended time to remove from the area. The driver was transported to area hospital by Paramedics with minor injuries.

Highway 11 remains closed to remove the vehicle and debris. Drivers can get back on the Hwy 11 southbound at Muskoka Road / Tim Hortons

Further updates to follow.