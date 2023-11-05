Harvey’s Launches The First Ever Pickle Pickle Poutine

Harvey’s is adding a new menu item and it’s kind of a big dill! Launching today until January 1, the brand is combining two of its iconic faves to create the first-ever Pickle Pickle Poutine .

“Our Pickle Pickle Poutine is made for pickle lovers,” says Adrianne Largo, Vice President of Marketing. “It was inspired by a TikTok menu hack that garnered a lot of attention on our account last year. With almost 3,000 shares and 500,000 views, we knew we were onto something and developed this unique twist on our famous poutine to make it a real menu item.”

Made with 100% Canadian Cheese Curds and Canadian Potatoes, the Pickle Pickle Poutine is topped with Harvey’s famous Deep Fried Pickles, diced pickles, and garlic ranch drizzle.

For all of the Canadian poutine connoisseurs out there, this limited-time poutine masterpiece is awaiting your tastebuds until January 1. Available at Harvey’s locations across the country.