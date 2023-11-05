Tim Hortons Unveils BAILEYS Flavoured Non-Alcoholic Menu Starting Nov. 13

Tim Hortons guests across Canada will soon be able to enjoy the non-alcoholic flavour of Baileys in select beverages and baked goods at their local Tims.

The non-alcoholic Baileys flavoured menu combines the iconic flavours of Tim Hortons classics with the decadent taste of Baileys and includes:

Baileys Cream Coffee – The classic taste of Tims Original Blend coffee is infused with the flavour of Baileys and cream.





The classic taste of Tims Original Blend coffee is infused with the flavour of Baileys and cream. Baileys Latte – Tims rich and balanced freshly brewed espresso is mixed with the flavour of Baileys, your choice of dairy or a dairy alternative, a layer of whipped topping and a dusting of cocoa powder.





Tims rich and balanced freshly brewed espresso is mixed with the flavour of Baileys, your choice of dairy or a dairy alternative, a layer of whipped topping and a dusting of cocoa powder. Baileys Cold Brew with Baileys Flavoured Infused Foam – This smooth and velvety cold beverage features our delicious Cold Brew infused with the flavour of Baileys, cream and a decadent layer of Baileys flavoured foam.





This smooth and velvety cold beverage features our delicious Cold Brew infused with the flavour of Baileys, cream and a decadent layer of Baileys flavoured foam. Baileys Iced Capp – Our Iced Capp is perfectly paired with the taste of Baileys and whipped topping.





Our Iced Capp is perfectly paired with the taste of Baileys and whipped topping. Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut – One of the most popular Tim Hortons donuts gets a special twist with a non-alcoholic Baileys-flavoured cream filling and a sprinkling of chocolate curls.

“So many of our guests already love the pairing of Tim Hortons coffee and Baileys which was why we were so excited to develop a unique lineup of non-alcoholic menu items that combine our iconic flavours in new and delicious ways that can be enjoyed any time,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“From putting a Baileys spin on one of our most popular donuts to crafting a diverse lineup of non-alcoholic Baileys-flavoured beverage experiences, we can’t wait to serve Canadians the unmistakable flavour of Baileys in Tim Hortons classics that they already know and love.”

Guests will be able to sip on the delicious non-alcoholic Baileys-flavoured beverages starting Nov. 13 and order the Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut starting on Nov. 20 in participating restaurants across Canada. The menu items will also be available for mobile order on the Tim Hortons app and for delivery.

“Baileys’ collaboration with Tim Hortons is an exciting, Canada exclusive celebration of two iconic brands coming together to treat Canadians to new flavour experiences for a limited time at Tim Hortons restaurants,” said Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing for Diageo Canada.

“This lineup of non-alcoholic beverages and treats perfectly combines Baileys with Tim Hortons iconic flavours together – we’re thrilled to finally reveal these decadent creations that we know will add a dash of delight from coast to coast to coast.”