Haliburton Highlands OPP Investigating Fatal ATV Collision

Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating a fatal single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision in Haliburton County.

On June 24, 2023, shortly before 6 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP and emergency services responded to a single ATV rollover on Madill Road near Glamor Lake Road, west of Tory Hill. The rider, and lone occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the rider was not release.

Madill Road will remain closed for several hours as OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assist with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.