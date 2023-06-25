Enliven Cancer Care Helps Muskoka Residents Affected By Cancer

Enliven Cancer Care is helping Muskoka residents affected by cancer, by taking a holistic approach to supporting cancer patients’ physical and mental well-being.

Their mission is to help residents live well during and beyond a diagnosis, enhancing their quality of life and ensuring they know they are not battling cancer alone.

One way they do so is through the Movement Matters program, which uplifts patients by providing holistic approaches to healing through activities like yoga, dance and exercise classes.

Activities like yoga are beneficial to the body, mind and soul, enabling patients to experience a greater sense of fulfillment while moving their bodies.

Brenda W., a new resident to Muskoka, is a cancer survivor who discovered Enliven Cancer Care as a place where she could receive support and give back to her new community.

“The peer support provided by Enliven’s Soup for the Soul, Nia dance, fitness support, writing for wellness, and art classes have served to anchor me, provide joy and a strong connection to others in this lifelong journey.”