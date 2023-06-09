Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired and Several Other Charges

Bracebridge OPP has charged one motorist with impaired driving after receiving a complaint from a member of the public on Everleigh Rd in Muskoka Lakes Township.

Police were called by a member of the public on June 7, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. regarding the concerning behaviour of a motorist on Everleigh Road. Officers arrived, located the vehicle and subsequently arrested and charged 31-year-old Edward McKenzie of Gravenhurst, ON with the following:

· Impaired Operation

· Over 80

· Operation While Prohibited

· Fail to Comply with Release Order

· Operate Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

· Use Plate not Authorized by Vehicle

· Having Care/Control of a Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Alcohol

· Drive Motor Vehicle Not Equipped with Ignition Interlock Device

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on July 11, 2023 to answer to the charges.