– All Children Located Safe- Bracebridge OPP Searching For Two Missing Children

Update –
All Children Located Safe
Bracebridge OPP are continuing to attempt to locate two children reported as missing, after a third child was located safe.
On June 9, 2023, three children were reported as missing in Bracebridge. The 15-year-old male has since been located safe in the Kilworthy area.
Police are continuing to attempt to locate and confirm the wellbeing of two girls:
· 12-year-old Winter
· 7-year-old Summer
The children were reported to have last been seen on June 5, 2023.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Who names their kids Winter and Summer? That’s as bad as ABCDE