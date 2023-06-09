– All Children Located Safe- Bracebridge OPP Searching For Two Missing Children

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
1

Update –

All Children Located Safe

 

Bracebridge OPP are continuing to attempt to locate two children reported as missing, after a third child was located safe.

On June 9, 2023, three children were reported as missing in Bracebridge. The 15-year-old male has since been located safe in the Kilworthy area.

Police are continuing to attempt to locate and confirm the wellbeing of two girls:

·        12-year-old Winter

·        7-year-old Summer

The children were reported to have last been seen on June 5, 2023.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

