Gravenhurst Fire Chief Larry Brassard To Retire In The New Year

Fire Chief Larry Brassard, who has dedicated his entire life to serving and protecting his community, and leading an exceptional group of community minded firefighters to the highest standard of service, will retire in the new year.

“I want to thank Chief Brassard for his immense dedication, passion and commitment to serving the people of Gravenhurst. We have been very fortunate to have such a knowledgeable, highly respected leader with the utmost integrity, guiding our Fire Department and the men and woman who risk their lives everyday selflessly. Chief Brassard has instilled his love, passion and duty into those who wear the uniform proudly and we are grateful for everything he has done,” said Mayor Kelly.

“Chief Brassard has been with the Town for approximately eight years. By all accounts he has been the steward of bringing the Fire Department to a newer contemporary level. His efforts to update and improve the fleet and equipment of the Department, enhance the training regime, and instill high expectations of professionalism are all exemplary. In the process, he has managed to recruit a department that is as gender-diverse as any I have seen,” said Glen Davies, Chief Administrative Officer.

With his wife and daughter, Chief Brassard came to Gravenhurst with the intentions to embed himself into the community. He’s been an active member and volunteer on numerous fronts, from social issues to mental health and wellness. He embraced social media as a way of getting positive safety messages into the community and to build the profile of the department and Town. He was tireless in pursuing high standards of safety in the community and a contributor to the culture of the department.

As a member of the Senior Leadership Team, Larry’s focus on leadership, accountability and collaboration will be sorely missed. Chief Larry Brassard’s final day with the Town will be January 15, 2021. The Town will begin recruitment efforts for a successor effectively following the holidays. Deputy Fire Chief Todd Clapp will assume departmental lead upon Chief Brassard’s departure. “On behalf of the Town of Gravenhurst, please join us in extending best wishes to the Chief as he begins the next phase in life and a big thank you for his service to the Town and its citizens,” said the Mayor.