Graffiti At Gull Lake Park In Gravenhurst Has OPP Looking For Tips

Bracebridge OPP say they are seeking the public’s assistance regarding a mischief investigation at Gull Lake Park in Gravenhurst.

On August 3, 2021 Town of Gravenhurst employees reported that graffiti was found in the park which included more derogatory messages similar to the graffiti at the Muskoka Drive In prior to a pride even reported on July 23, 2021.

Town employees once again acted quickly to clean up the messages.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000