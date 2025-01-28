Funding Available To Boost Affordable Housing In Muskoka

The District of Muskoka is making historic investments in affordable housing. Through the 2025-2026 budget, Muskoka District Council has committed increases of $1 million annually over the next two years to expand existing housing and homelessness initiatives.

Through the Muskoka Affordable Housing Initiatives Program (MAHIP), two funding opportunities are now available for eligible builders, developers, and homeowners to help boost the supply of affordable housing across the district.

“Through MAHIP, the District can support builders small and large with getting more affordable housing built. We’ve seen a huge increase in the interest in this program and are delighted to be able to offer more grants this year, through the Big Move on Housing.” – Jeff Lehman, District Chair

Funding Opportunities

MAHIP Capital Incentive Program: Multi-Residential Rental Units

The District will provide up to $100,000 per unit for developers and builders to create affordable rental housing through new construction or conversions of existing buildings such as schools, churches, or retail spaces, into multi-unit housing.

MAHIP Capital Incentive Program: Additional Residential Units (ARUs)

The District will provide up to $50,000 per unit for homeowners/property owners to create ARUs (also known as secondary suites), such as basement apartments or garden suites, which can provide flexible housing options and rental income for families.

For detailed program information, eligibility, and applications, visit www.muskoka.on.ca/mahip.

Learn more about Muskoka’s action towards housing for everyone at www.muskoka.on.ca/housing